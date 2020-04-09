Tsfg LLC Acquires 211 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. 15,406,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

