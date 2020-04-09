Tsfg LLC Buys 124 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,923,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,557. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

