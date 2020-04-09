Tsfg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $110.37. 1,527,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,427. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $110.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

