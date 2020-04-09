Tsfg LLC Invests $185,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.71. 407,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

