Tsfg LLC Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.91.

DIS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,524,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,945,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

