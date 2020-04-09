Tsfg LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.5% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.57. The stock had a trading volume of 45,678,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,079,363. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

