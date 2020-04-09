Tsfg LLC Sells 613 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.8% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

BATS USMV traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.60. 6,343,583 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

