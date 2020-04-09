Tsfg LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.53. 4,572,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

