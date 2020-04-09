TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $2.00. TVA Group shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 10,200 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

TVA Group Company Profile (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.