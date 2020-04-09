U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN)’s share price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $22.98, approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

