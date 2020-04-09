Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Argus reduced their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of UN stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.97. 2,238,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.58. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

