Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) to announce earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Urovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($4.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($4.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41).

UROV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of UROV traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $9.00. 100,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,661. The firm has a market cap of $286.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Urovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

In other Urovant Sciences news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 103,250 shares of Urovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,406,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,384 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

