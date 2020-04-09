ValuEngine Downgrades Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Sell

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ GCBC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765. The company has a market capitalization of $229.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.58. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57.
Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 31.64%.
About Greene County Bancorp
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
