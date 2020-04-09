ValuEngine Downgrades Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Sell

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765. The company has a market capitalization of $229.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.58. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 31.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 2,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

