ValuEngine Upgrades Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) to Buy

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hi-Crush presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Get Hi-Crush alerts:

Shares of HCR stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. Hi-Crush has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.30.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.