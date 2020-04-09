ValuEngine Upgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to “Hold”

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.58.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,873. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

