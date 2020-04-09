Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. 20,939,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,941,992. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

