Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 6.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.14. 2,130,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,764. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $82.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.