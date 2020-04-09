Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $5.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,178. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.15.

