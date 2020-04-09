Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,959,000 after purchasing an additional 214,103 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.36. 9,311,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,662. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

