Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 13.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $53,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,608,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.