Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.37. 3,637,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,524. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average is $112.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

