Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.74

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as low as $8.25. Vecima Networks shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 2,856 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$12.50 to C$10.85 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $184.19 million and a P/E ratio of -90.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.