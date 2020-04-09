Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.12). Vericel reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.07. 730,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,487. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 2.78. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

