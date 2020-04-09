Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter.

VIOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $344.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,368,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 159,354 shares during the period. 17.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

