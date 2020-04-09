Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.48 ($1.05) and last traded at A$1.37 ($0.97), 588,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.30 ($0.92).

The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 million and a P/E ratio of 24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.89.

Viva Leisure Company Profile (ASX:VVA)

Viva Leisure Limited operates health clubs with the health and leisure industry in Australia. As of November 12, 2019, it operated 45 health clubs under the Club Lime brand name within the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Mitchell, Australia.

