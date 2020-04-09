Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.16 ($62.98).

VNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of ETR:VNA traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading on Thursday, hitting €45.49 ($52.90). 2,370,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.78. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 52-week high of €54.48 ($63.35).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

