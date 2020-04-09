Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Citigroup

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.58.

Walmart stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.80. 10,942,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,519,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.42. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $98.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

