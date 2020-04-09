Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BMC Stock (BMCH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ: BMCH) recently:

4/8/2020 – BMC Stock had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $31.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – BMC Stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – BMC Stock had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/21/2020 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – BMC Stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – BMC Stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

3/14/2020 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

3/3/2020 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

3/2/2020 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

BMCH stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.94. 565,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.33. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79.

Get BMC Stock Holdings Inc alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,364.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.