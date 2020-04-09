Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Price Target to $55.00

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REG. Citigroup cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE REG traded up $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,183. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

