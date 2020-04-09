Wells Fargo & Co. Pfd. Series L (NYSE:WFC.PL) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. Pfd. Series L (NYSE:WFC.PL) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,283.99 and last traded at $1,276.00, 16,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $1,254.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,357.93.

About Wells Fargo & Co. Pfd. Series L (NYSE:WFC.PL)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

