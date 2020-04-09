Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Overweight

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,091,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,849. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

