Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to “Overweight”

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAR. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.53.
MAR stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,336,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,956. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
