Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to “Overweight”

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAR. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.53.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,336,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,956. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.78.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.