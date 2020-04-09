WeTrust (TRST) Market Cap Reaches $530,913.90

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and HitBTC. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $530,913.90 and $557.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.38 or 0.02959800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00206183 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00046024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

