White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 142 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of WTM traded up $18.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $943.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,544. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $629.21 and a 1-year high of $1,168.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $941.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,061.06.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,266,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

