Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.48

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.48 and traded as low as $43.04. Winpak shares last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 40,151 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPK. TD Securities decreased their price target on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Winpak from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.48.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$286.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$293.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

