Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) shot up 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.06 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), 116,731 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.45 ($0.26).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Works co uk in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Works co uk alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.65, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Works co uk’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Dean Hoyle bought 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £208,800 ($274,664.56).

About Works co uk (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Works co uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Works co uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.