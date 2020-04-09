XEL (XEL) Price Reaches $0.0033

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One XEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. XEL has a market cap of $306,644.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007361 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

