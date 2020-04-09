Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 259,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,191,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,446. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.