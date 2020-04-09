Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce $57.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.06 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $63.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $210.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.50 billion to $238.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $218.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $185.12 billion to $242.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,248,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,534,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

