Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Visa reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.59.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,141,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,995,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.44. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

