Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the highest is $2.74 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $13.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.73.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,234. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.84.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in VMware by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,208 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in VMware by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,858 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in VMware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,807 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.