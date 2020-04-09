Zacks: Analysts Set $86.50 Price Target for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Cambridge Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 50.4% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $86.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cambridge Bancorp an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ CATC traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $259.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.95.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 19.03%. Analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 2,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.77 per share, for a total transaction of $145,540.00. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

