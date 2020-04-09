Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. National Energy Services Reunited also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $185.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.98%.

NESR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 186,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,772. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $427.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

