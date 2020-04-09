Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. ZIOPHARM Oncology also posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZIOP. Raymond James lowered their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,023. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.