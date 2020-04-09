Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microbot Medical.

A number of research firms have commented on MBOT. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ MBOT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 85,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,118. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microbot Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.95% of Microbot Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

