Zacks: CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. CorePoint Lodging’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CPLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:CPLG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 507,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,911. The firm has a market cap of $179.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.70. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 172,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

