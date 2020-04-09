Zacks: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $19.17 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBMT. Hovde Group began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 58,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBMT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.61. 20,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

