Zacks: FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $39.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS Bancorp an industry rank of 234 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,627. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in FS Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FS Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSBW traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $155.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.35. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

