Zacks: Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Given $12.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 144 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRS. BidaskClub raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,488. The company has a market capitalization of $226.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.0241 dividend. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 290.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

