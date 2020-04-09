Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Sell

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PAYS. BidaskClub raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group cut their target price on PaySign from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of PAYS stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. 2,667,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,270. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $395.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.32.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). PaySign had a return on equity of 56.32% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

